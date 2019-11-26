Listen Live Sports

CSIS International Security Program looks to 2020 budget for defense strategy

November 26, 2019 10:55 am
 
It’s one thing to have a military strategy. For something as big as the US military, it’s something else to align forces with new strategy. In its annual report on the armed forces, the Center for Strategic and International Studies looked deep into the 2020 Defense Department budget proposal. The Senior Adviser to the CSIS International Security program, Mark Cancian, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share what it found.

