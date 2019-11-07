Listen Live Sports

NAPA publishes annual examination of role of public administrators in driving change

November 7, 2019 10:25 am
 
At its annual fall meeting, the National Academy of Public Administration on Thursday published a list of what its members think are the grand challenges in public administration. The academy’s President and CEO Terry Gerton joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.

