NAPA publishes annual examination of role of public administrators in driving change

At its annual fall meeting, the National Academy of Public Administration on Thursday published a list of what its members think are the grand challenges in public administration. The academy’s President and CEO Terry Gerton joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.

