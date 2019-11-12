Pentagon announces agreement with Lockheed Martin for hi-tech planes

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Pentagon’s F-35 program office recently announced an agreement with Lockheed Martin for the next batch of nearly 500 of the hi-tech planes. The unit price will be under $80 million — a record low. But Dan Grazier argues the real cost of that next batch is quite a bit higher. He is military fellow at the Center for Defense Information at the Project on Government Oversight, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more.

