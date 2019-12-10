Listen Live Sports

Growing list of federal contractor requirements makes joining the ranks difficult

December 10, 2019 11:07 am
 
The government can sure be ironic. Agencies want a broader supplier base and to attract so-called nontraditional companies to join the ranks of contractors. Yet the government seems to never stop adding requirements for being a contractor, making becoming one more difficult and more expensive. With some of the latest ironies, federal marketing and procurement consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

