Growing list of federal contractor requirements makes joining the ranks difficult

The government can sure be ironic. Agencies want a broader supplier base and to attract so-called nontraditional companies to join the ranks of contractors. Yet the government seems to never stop adding requirements for being a contractor, making becoming one more difficult and more expensive. With some of the latest ironies, federal marketing and procurement consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

