Pentagon has been releasing goals for cybersecurity and AI

December 4, 2019 11:59 am
 
As it pursues doctrine and strategy for a new era, the Pentagon has been releasing a series of policy documents. One of them is called the DoD Digital Modernization Strategy. It encompasses goals for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence among other things. Senior adviser in the office of the Secretary of Defense Dr. Clark Cully joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.

