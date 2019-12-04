Pentagon has been releasing goals for cybersecurity and AI

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As it pursues doctrine and strategy for a new era, the Pentagon has been releasing a series of policy documents. One of them is called the DoD Digital Modernization Strategy. It encompasses goals for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence among other things. Senior adviser in the office of the Secretary of Defense Dr. Clark Cully joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.