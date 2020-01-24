Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Armed services continuously make procurement reforms

January 24, 2020 11:53 am
 
< a min read
      


Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

There has been years of continuous procurement reform for the Defense Department. Tinkering by Congress has rendered procurement into a sort of laboratory. And each of the armed services is running its own experiments according to Susanna Blume, is senior fellow and director of defense programs at the Center for a New American Security. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Center for a New American Security Congress Contracting Defense Federal Drive procurement reform Susanna Blume Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in