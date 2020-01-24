Armed services continuously make procurement reforms



Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

There has been years of continuous procurement reform for the Defense Department. Tinkering by Congress has rendered procurement into a sort of laboratory. And each of the armed services is running its own experiments according to Susanna Blume, is senior fellow and director of defense programs at the Center for a New American Security. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.