Congress may be turning against recently confirmed CMO role for DoD

Management reforms at the Defense Department feel like they’ve gone on longer than the Punic Wars. Now Congress, with the Senate having recently confirmed a chief management officer, is sending out signals it may not want a CMO in the first place. Long time federal management watcher and former defense policy official Jerry McGinn, now executive director of the Center for Government Contracting at George Mason University, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for his take on how things ought to be organized.

