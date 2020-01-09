Listen Live Sports

EPA considering new members for board that works with local governments

January 9, 2020 12:03 pm
 
EPA does more than propose and carry out environmental regulations. It also works with states, counties and cities to help finance environmentally-related projects like sewers. That’s where the EPA’s environmental financial advisory board comes in. In fact, the agency is considering some new members right now. With more on what the board does and how it works, the director of EPA’s Office of Wastewater Management, Andrew Sawyers, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

