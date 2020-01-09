Federal railroad agency wants to expand DC’s Union Station

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

One thing about the nation’s capital is that the government might be eternal, but the city itself is a canvass on which the country paints its ceaselessly evolving history. Now the National Capital Planning Commission is discussing plans for two new memorials, and the Federal Railroad Administration is talking to the Commission about how to expand Union Station. For details on what’s going on, the Commission’s Director of Urban Design and Plan Review, Diane Sullivan, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

