Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Federal railroad agency wants to expand DC’s Union Station

January 9, 2020 11:46 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

One thing about the nation’s capital is that the government might be eternal, but the city itself is a canvass on which the country paints its ceaselessly evolving history. Now the National Capital Planning Commission is discussing plans for two new memorials, and the Federal Railroad Administration is talking to the Commission about how to expand Union Station. For details on what’s going on, the Commission’s Director of Urban Design and Plan Review, Diane Sullivan, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Amtrak Diane Sullivan Federal Drive Federal Railroad Administration Management National Capital Planning Commission Tom Temin Federal Drive Union Station Washington D.C.

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program