New Dev Ops forum made to share best practices

January 31, 2020 12:33 pm
 
Anyone who’s come within a mile of software and software development knows the Dev Ops model, and its derivatives have become something of a holy grail for federal agencies and contractors. Now there’s a new forum to share best practices and learning about this software strategy. The Dev Ops Federal Interagency Council. It’s a government group, but it receives support from the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center, a nonprofit whose founder and president, Tom Suder, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with his thoughts.

