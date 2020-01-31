New Dev Ops forum made to share best practices

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Anyone who’s come within a mile of software and software development knows the Dev Ops model, and its derivatives have become something of a holy grail for federal agencies and contractors. Now there’s a new forum to share best practices and learning about this software strategy. The Dev Ops Federal Interagency Council. It’s a government group, but it receives support from the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center, a nonprofit whose founder and president, Tom Suder, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with his thoughts.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.