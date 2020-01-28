Listen Live Sports

What impact can continuing education have on feds’ careers?

January 28, 2020 9:45 am
 
Each year hundreds of federal employees get to participate in an intensive, single day of education, courtesy of American University. Classes cover everything from cyber policy to career planning. Vicky Wilkins, dean of AU’s School of Public Affairs, and Patrick Malone, director of AU’s Key Executive Leadership Programs, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with more on the topic of continuing education.

