GSA could collapse 58 award schedules into 1

February 4, 2020 11:39 am
 
The long-running multiple awards schedules program, or MAS, at the General Services Administration is about to undergo one of the biggest changes in its history. It’ll still be multiple awards, but the 58 schedules will collapse into one. Last week GSA announced phase two in the transformation. Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal marketing and sales consultant Larry Allen for more details on what it means for contractors.

