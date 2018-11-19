Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Analysis
 
...
Insight by Red Hat

Executive Briefing Series: DevSecOps

November 19, 2018 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

It may have been a long time in coming, but a sea change is occurring in the way federal agencies go about software development.

A growing number of development teams find containerization and microservices technologies enable production of software that meets both cloud and security imperatives. Used in a DevOps environment, the result might be called DevSecOps.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will delve deeper into how forward-looking agencies are leaning toward DevSecOps as they work to modernize applications and gain the cost and flexibility benefits of the cloud, securely:

  • Shane Barney, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Bill Tinston, Program Executive Officer, Information Operations, Defense Logistics Agency
  • Pamela Wise Martinez, Chief Cloud and Enterprise Data Architect, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation
  • Adam Clater, Chief Architect, Office of the Chief Technologist, Red Hat North America Public Sector

By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

Related Topics
Adam Clater agile All News Analysis Bill Tinston Dev/ops DevSecOps Federal Insights Pamela Wise-Martinez Red Hat Shane Barney Technology

Top Stories

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team