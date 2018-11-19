Executive Briefing Series: DevSecOps

It may have been a long time in coming, but a sea change is occurring in the way federal agencies go about software development.

A growing number of development teams find containerization and microservices technologies enable production of software that meets both cloud and security imperatives. Used in a DevOps environment, the result might be called DevSecOps.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will delve deeper into how forward-looking agencies are leaning toward DevSecOps as they work to modernize applications and gain the cost and flexibility benefits of the cloud, securely:

Shane Barney, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Bill Tinston, Program Executive Officer, Information Operations, Defense Logistics Agency

Program Executive Officer, Information Operations, Defense Logistics Agency Pamela Wise Martinez, Chief Cloud and Enterprise Data Architect, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

Chief Cloud and Enterprise Data Architect, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation Adam Clater, Chief Architect, Office of the Chief Technologist, Red Hat North America Public Sector

By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.