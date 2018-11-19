Executive Briefing Series: Legacy Systems in the Digital Age

For CIOs and their tech shops, the challenge with legacy systems is not that they don’t work. Rather, if anything, they work too well and reliably.

So what’s the problem? In a word, modernization.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following technology experts will discuss the opportunities and challenges with modernizing IT and living with legacy systems:

Lawrence Anderson , Associate Chief Information Officer, Federal Information Technology Business Solutions, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

, Associate Chief Information Officer, Federal Information Technology Business Solutions, U.S. Office of Personnel Management Claire Bailey , Director, Federal, State and Local Solutions, Compuware

, Director, Federal, State and Local Solutions, Compuware Sanjay Gupta , Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration

, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration George Jakabcin , Chief Information Officer, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury

, Chief Information Officer, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury Chris O’Malley , Chief Executive Officer, Compuware

, Chief Executive Officer, Compuware Todd Simpson , Chief Product Officer, Department of Health and Human Services

, Chief Product Officer, Department of Health and Human Services Sukhvinder Singh , Chief Technology Officer and the Information & Process Management Division Chief, U.S. Agency for International Development

, Chief Technology Officer and the Information & Process Management Division Chief, U.S. Agency for International Development Chezian Sivagnanam , Chief Enterprise Architect, National Science Foundation

, Chief Enterprise Architect, National Science Foundation Dr. Paul Tibbits, Program Executive Officer for VA’s Financial Management Business Transformation program

