Insight by Compuware

Executive Briefing Series: Legacy Systems in the Digital Age

November 19, 2018 11:51 am
 
For CIOs and their tech shops, the challenge with legacy systems is not that they don’t work. Rather, if anything, they work too well and reliably.

So what’s the problem? In a word, modernization.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following technology experts will discuss the opportunities and challenges with modernizing IT and living with legacy systems:

  • Lawrence Anderson, Associate Chief Information Officer, Federal Information Technology Business Solutions, U.S. Office of Personnel Management
  • Claire Bailey, Director, Federal, State and Local Solutions, Compuware
  • Sanjay Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Small Business Administration
  • George Jakabcin, Chief Information Officer, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury
  • Chris O’Malley, Chief Executive Officer, Compuware
  • Todd Simpson, Chief Product Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Sukhvinder Singh, Chief Technology Officer and the Information & Process Management Division Chief, U.S. Agency for International Development
  • Chezian Sivagnanam, Chief Enterprise Architect, National Science Foundation
  • Dr. Paul Tibbits, Program Executive Officer for VA’s Financial Management Business Transformation program

