Executive Briefing Series: Mobile Security

Greater volumes of mobile activity and still-growing numbers of mobile devices mean IT and security people must constantly update their approaches to mobile cybersecurity. In fact, mobile, LAN, data center and cloud computing have become so intertwined that mobile security is becoming more integrated with cybersecurity and is essential to an organization’s infrastructure.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal security and IT practitioners will discuss the state of mobile cybersecurity and their strategies for dealing with it:

Kenneth Bible , Deputy Director, C4/ Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Marine Corps

Brian Depasse , Assistant Director, Cyber Engineering, Architecture and Identity Management, Department of Justice

Christopher Maynard , Acting Director, Office of the Chief Information Security Officer, Governance Executive Management Division, Department of Homeland Security

Joe Ramsey , Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. International Trade Administration

Matt Scholl , Chief, Computer Security Division, Information Technology Lab. National Institute of Standards and Technology

Chris Smith , Vice President, Shared Services, AT&T Public Sector and Wholesale Solutions

Bob Stevens, Vice President, Public Sector, Lookout

