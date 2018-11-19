Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Analysis
 
...
Insight by Lookout

Executive Briefing Series: Mobile Security

November 19, 2018 12:03 pm
 
1 min read
2 Shares       

Greater volumes of mobile activity and still-growing numbers of mobile devices mean IT and security people must constantly update their approaches to mobile cybersecurity. In fact, mobile, LAN, data center and cloud computing have become so intertwined that mobile security is becoming more integrated with cybersecurity and is essential to an organization’s infrastructure.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal security and IT practitioners will discuss the state of mobile cybersecurity and their strategies for dealing with it:

  • Kenneth Bible, Deputy Director, C4/ Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Marine Corps
  • Brian Depasse, Assistant Director, Cyber Engineering, Architecture and Identity Management, Department of Justice
  • Christopher Maynard, Acting Director, Office of the Chief Information Security Officer, Governance Executive Management Division, Department of Homeland Security
  • Joe Ramsey, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. International Trade Administration
  • Matt Scholl, Chief, Computer Security Division, Information Technology Lab. National Institute of Standards and Technology
  • Chris Smith, Vice President, Shared Services, AT&T Public Sector and Wholesale Solutions
  • Bob Stevens, Vice President, Public Sector, Lookout

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Bob Stevens Brian Depasse Chris Smith Christopher Maynard Federal Insights Joe Ramsey Kenneth Bible Lookout Matt Scholl mobile security

Top Stories

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team