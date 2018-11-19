Executive Briefing Series: Secure Network Automation

The way to stay in front of cybersecurity threats means automating network-based security practices, while simultaneously reducing the complexity of networks themselves. This approach both speeds response and reduces the attack surface.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal systems and cybersecurity practitioners will discuss ideas on how to implement secure network automation:

Dave Bennett , CIO and Director, Operations Center, Defense Information Systems Agency

, CIO and Director, Operations Center, Defense Information Systems Agency Keith Bluestein , Associate Chief Information Officer, Enterprise Services & Integration, NASA

, Associate Chief Information Officer, Enterprise Services & Integration, NASA Gerald Caron , Acting Director, Enterprise Network Management, Bureau of Information Resource Management, Department of State

, Acting Director, Enterprise Network Management, Bureau of Information Resource Management, Department of State Bob Dunn , Vice President, Federal Markets, Juniper Networks

, Vice President, Federal Markets, Juniper Networks Brian Epley , Director, Office of Information Technology Operations, Environmental Protection Agency

, Director, Office of Information Technology Operations, Environmental Protection Agency David Harrity , Associate CIO, Enterprise Infrastructure and Operations, General Services Administration

, Associate CIO, Enterprise Infrastructure and Operations, General Services Administration La’Naia Jones , Chief, Transformation and Transition, National Security Agency

, Chief, Transformation and Transition, National Security Agency David Mihelcic , Head of Federal Strategy and Technology, Juniper Networks

, Head of Federal Strategy and Technology, Juniper Networks Sara Mosley, Chief Enterprise Architect, National Protection and Programs Directorate, Department of Homeland Security

