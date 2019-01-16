Executive Briefing Series: Multi-Cloud Security

It’s incumbent on agency tech staffs to make sure users have reliable access to resources they need, while maintaining security.

The response? Technology staffs are reworking architectures, technology toolsets and even agency cultures so as to maximize the benefits of cloud while minimizing the management headaches and cybersecurity challenges of hybrid. Their goal: A consistent user experience and increased security for data.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal IT and security practitioners reveal how they balance cybersecurity and access in the hybrid world:

Luis Coronado , Chief Security Architect, Cybersecurity Directorate, Office of Information Technology, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

, Chief Security Architect, Cybersecurity Directorate, Office of Information Technology, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Greg Reese , Engineering Manager, Federal, Citrix Public Sector

, Engineering Manager, Federal, Citrix Public Sector Sue Dorr , IC Chief Information Security Officer & Director, Cybersecurity Division, Office of the Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

, IC Chief Information Security Officer & Director, Cybersecurity Division, Office of the Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer, Office of the Director of National Intelligence David Epperson , Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security

, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security Joseph Fourcade , Cybersecurity Analyst, Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office, Department of Veterans Affairs

, Cybersecurity Analyst, Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office, Department of Veterans Affairs Jose Padin , Chief Technology Officer, Citrix Public Sector

, Chief Technology Officer, Citrix Public Sector Bill Rogers , Deputy Director of Compliance, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

, Deputy Director of Compliance, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thomas Sasala, Director, Army Architecture Integration Center and Chief Data Officer, Office of the CIO/G-6, U.S. Army