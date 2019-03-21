Listen Live Sports

Insight by HID Global

Executive Briefing Series: Identity Authentication

March 21, 2019
 
Restricting access based on role is the task of authorization. Authentication and authorization have become trickier activities because of cloud computing and mobile computing.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following civilian agency technologists discuss how identity and authorization require more agile and adaptable approaches:

  • Beau Houser, Chief Information Security Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Yves Massard, Product Marketing Director, HID Global
  • Thomas McCarty, Director, Enterprise IT Service Division, Information Sharing and Services Office, OCIO, Department of Homeland Security
  • Andrew Sheedy, ID Assurance Solutions Architect, Sales, HID Global
  • Rod Turk, Acting Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Commerce
  • Craig Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency

