Insight by Anomali

Executive Briefing Series: Strategic Threat Intelligence

May 15, 2019 1:46 pm
 
Industry and federal experts say agencies and private sector organizations receive so much data that determining how to ensure the information is strategic—like a potential attack from a nation-state—is what DHS, the intelligence community and industry strive for.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts say sifting through the cyber threat intelligence “noise” with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools can ensure organizations are protecting their most valued data and systems:

  • Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Rex Booth, Chief, Cyber Threat and Risk Analysis, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Trish Cagliostro,  VP of Sales Engineering, Federal and Alliances, Anomali
  • Dave Hogue, Technical Director, Cybersecurity Threat Operations Center, National Security Agency
  • Erin Joe, Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  • Joe Ramsey, Chief Information Security Officer, International Trade Administration
  • Richard Struse, Chief Strategist, Cyber Threat Intelligence, MITRE
  • Gregory Wilshusen, Director, Information Security Issues, Government Accountability Office

