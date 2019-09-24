Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Analysis
 
...
Insight by PROPRICER

Executive Briefing Series: Streamlining Price Determination

September 24, 2019 4:57 pm
 
1 min read
3 Shares       

Regardless of the product or service government is acquiring, and regardless of the acquisition method, pricing is and always will be an essential element in the buying process. No legal contract can occur without the establishment of a price. And in the larger sense, pricing determination matters not only to an agency’s contracting operation, but also to the programs that set the requirements for each acquisition and are ultimately responsible for taxpayer dollars. The challenge for government is not getting the lowest price, but rather, getting the right price.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal acquisition, auditing, technology and program experts address the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination:

  • José Arrieta, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Anita Bales, Director, Defense Contract Audit Agency
  • Karen L. Brazell, Principal Executive Director and Chief Acquisition Officer, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Darlene Coen, Deputy Program Manager, NASA SEWP
  • Amy Haseltine, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Executive Director, Office of Enterprise Services, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Janet Vogel, Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Director, Office of Information Security, Department of Health and Human Services
  • Michael Weaver, Product Innovation Director, PROPRICER
  • William Woods, Director, Contracting and National Security Acquisitions, Government Accountability Office

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area


By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
acquisition All News Amy Haseltine Analysis Anita Bales Darlene Coen Federal Insights Janet Vogel Jose Arrieta Karen Brazell Michael Weaver pricing PROPRICER William Woods

Top Stories

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches