Executive Briefing Series: Streamlining Price Determination

Regardless of the product or service government is acquiring, and regardless of the acquisition method, pricing is and always will be an essential element in the buying process. No legal contract can occur without the establishment of a price. And in the larger sense, pricing determination matters not only to an agency’s contracting operation, but also to the programs that set the requirements for each acquisition and are ultimately responsible for taxpayer dollars. The challenge for government is not getting the lowest price, but rather, getting the right price.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal acquisition, auditing, technology and program experts address the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination:

José Arrieta , Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services

, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services Anita Bales , Director, Defense Contract Audit Agency

, Director, Defense Contract Audit Agency Karen L. Brazell , Principal Executive Director and Chief Acquisition Officer, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction, Department of Veterans Affairs

, Principal Executive Director and Chief Acquisition Officer, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction, Department of Veterans Affairs Darlene Coen , Deputy Program Manager, NASA SEWP

, Deputy Program Manager, NASA SEWP Amy Haseltine , Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Executive Director, Office of Enterprise Services, Department of Health and Human Services

, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services and Executive Director, Office of Enterprise Services, Department of Health and Human Services Janet Vogel , Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Director, Office of Information Security, Department of Health and Human Services

, Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Director, Office of Information Security, Department of Health and Human Services Michael Weaver , Product Innovation Director, PROPRICER

, Product Innovation Director, PROPRICER William Woods, Director, Contracting and National Security Acquisitions, Government Accountability Office

Name * Your first name... Your last name...

Email *

Agency/Organization * Academia Air Force Army Department of Agriculture Department of Commerce Department of Defense Department of Education Department of Energy Department of Health and Human Services Department of Homeland Security Department of Housing and Urban Development Department of Interior Department of Justice Department of Labor Department of State Department of Transportation Department of Treasury Department of Veterans Affairs DISA Environmental Protection Agency Executive Office of the President/Vice President Dederal System Integrator General Services Administration Intelligence Community Internal Revenue Service Judiciary Branch Legislative Branch Marine Corps NASA Navy Office of Management & Budget Office of Personnel Management Postal Services Small Business Administration Social Security Administration Government Contractor Think Tank/Association Retired State/Local Government Other - Government Other - Non-Government

Job Function * Acquisition / Contracting Administrative Support Financial Management Human Resources Law Enforcement Legal Military Program / Project Management Public Affairs / Congressional Affairs Sales / Marketing / Business Development Scientist / Researcher Technology Other

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.