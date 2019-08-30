GSA eTools: Connecting Government Buyers with Sellers

This content is provided by GSA

Streamline Acquisitions

From market research and contract writing assistance to online purchasing – eTools eliminate paperwork, speed acquisition time, and turn Contracting Officers (COs) into heroes for their agency.

Check Out GSA eTools

GSAAdvantage!® – Turning Contracting Officers into Agency Heroes

GSAAdvantage!® is your central online shopping superstore. It provides access to more than 19,000 pre-vetted industry partners and nearly 40 million products and services. Anyone may browse GSAAdvantage!® to view and compare the variety of products and services offered.

Ordering is simple: select what you need, add it to your shopping cart and purchase. There are three ways to pay:

GSA SmartPay® Card, or GSA Activity Address Code (AAC)

(* GSA Global Supply items can be purchased with a Department of Defense Activity Address Code (DoDAAC).

In addition to quick online purchasing, use GSAAdvantage!® for market research. Compare products and vendors based on price, delivery terms, small business designation and other features. It’s a quick and easy way to meet your agency’s small and socioeconomically disadvantaged business goals.

GSAAdvantage!® also offers easy order management. You can review your ordering history, find and print purchase orders, reconcile statements, check order status, reorder, cancel orders, and more. Conveniently fast acquisition that complies with all FAR requirements.

eBuy – Matchmaking Government Buyers with Private Sector Sellers

A component of GSAAdvantage!®, GSA eBuy is an online Request for Quotation (RFQ) tool. eBuy is ideal for purchasing customizable services, determining sources of supply, and establishing Basic Purchasing Agreements (BPAs) with qualified, pre-vetted vendors.

Contracting Officers can post Requests for Information (RFIs) to gather market research and solution ideas from the marketplace. Or COs can post RFQs for a wide range of commercial supplies and services.

eBuy serves multiple acquisition vehicles including:

GSA Schedules

Technology contracts; i.e., GSA Schedule 70 (Information Technology), Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), and Network Services and Telecommunications contracts

eBuy fulfills the promise of flexible, paperless procurement all in one convenient online environment.

Document Competition: eBuy complies and provides a record of your agency’s compliance with Section 803 of the 2002 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which requires competition.

Reach Small Business Goals: CO’s can set aside task orders for small business or other socioeconomically disadvantaged categories.

Real-time RFQ/RFP Management: With eBuy, you gain real-time RFQ/RFP management to modify or add documentation or comments to your RFI, RFQ or RFP while it is still open.

Seller Opportunity: GSA Schedule and Technology contract holders gain access to billions in government purchasing. Qualified sellers can check eBuy frequently to view and respond to solicitations, and set-up alerts to be notified of new opportunities.

Check Out GSA eBuy

IT Solutions Navigator – Acquire Complex IT Solutions More Easily

Technology is ever-changing. Procuring the right IT solution for your agency quickly is vital to the mission. IT Solutions Navigator is an easy-to-use web portal that speeds and simplifies IT acquisitions for federal, state, local and tribal governments. It will guide you through selecting the best solutions from GSA’s broad array of IT offerings.

IT Solutions Navigator provides a one-stop-shop for market research. It walks you through a simple contract matching process. Select from a range of IT options to pinpoint the best acquisition vehicle for your needs. It even works from your mobile device – on the train, the bus or while your colleague is driving. Phone and live chat support is available at every stage.

Learn more at navigator.gsa.gov

Check Out IT Solutions Navigator

These are just a few of the dozens of eTools available from GSA. And more are being developed based on feedback from our Federal Buyers and Commercial Sellers. Use of GSA eTools helps you stay FAR compliant, while fulfilling your agencies’ needs quickly and efficiently. Check out all of GSA’s eTools.

