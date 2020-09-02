A stable future starts with a plan

This content is provided by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program.

In today’s world, planning is essential. People are living longer and need a long-range care plan that can sustain them throughout their lifetime.

Regardless of the setting—home, assisted living facility, or nursing home—long term care can be expensive. And the need for long term care can happen at any time, not just in your later years, so making decisions about this type of care be difficult. The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP), the group long term care insurance program that only members of the federal family can apply for, can help.

FLTCIP 3.0, the current plan available to new applicants, offers comprehensive coverage, including a stay-at-home benefit and home care provided by friends and family*, with added premium stability.

One thing that makes FLTCIP 3.0 unique is the premium stabilization feature. This built-in, innovative feature is designed to reduce the potential need for large future premium increases—a concern many consumers wanted the long term care insurance industry to address. Under certain conditions, this amount may be used to offset an enrollee’s future premium payments or provide a refund of premium death benefit.

FLTCIP 3.0 benefits also include:

international coverage up to 100% of the maximum lifetime benefit

choice of a 3% automatic compound inflation option or future purchase option

choice of a two-year, three-year, or five-year benefit period

The FLTCIP is available to eligible federal and U.S. Postal Service employees and annuitants, active and retired uniformed service members, and certain qualified relatives. Qualified relatives include spouses, domestic partners, adult children, and parents, parents-in-law, and stepparents.

Build a FLTCIP plan

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to long term care insurance. The FLTCIP’s new Guided Planner was designed to simplify the process and help guide you through key considerations when deciding what plan is right for you, such as:

Cost of care: Compare the national average cost of long term care with other locations in the United States. You can choose where you live, or plan to retire.

Care options: Learn more about different care options, such as home care, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes, as well as the associated costs.

Inflation protection: Understand the impact of inflation on the cost of care over time and see examples of how our inflation protection options can help.

Start planning today

Visit LTCFEDS.com/explore to learn more about the FLTCIP’s Guided Planner and find a plan that’s right for you.

The FLTCIP is a medically underwritten benefit, so it’s important to apply when you are in good health to avoid the risk that a future illness or condition may prevent you from obtaining coverage later. Certain medical conditions, or combinations of conditions, will prevent some people from being approved for coverage.

The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC.

*Informal care provided by friends and family members is covered, as long as the caregiver isn’t your spouse or domestic partner and doesn’t live in your home at the time you become eligible for benefits. Benefits for covered care provided by family members is limited to 500 days.