How universities can prepare to meet CMMC requirements

This content is provided by Summit 7.

The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) has been preparing for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification for some time now. But higher education institutions who work with the Defense Department are more recently responding to expected CMMC requirements that will begin showing up in their contracts. And many of those face different challenges than industry, including a deficit of information about these requirements in academic circles.

Federal News Network collaborated with Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7, to create an FAQ to help guide higher education institutions in their CMMC compliance journey.

How is CMMC going to impact higher education institutions throughout the US? Have these institutions been given adequate resources to garner a solid understanding of CMMC compliance?

It is going to impact these universities, specifically the research universities that are maintaining government research contracts. Those are the universities it is really going to impact; if you’re not pursuing federal government or DoD research contracts, then you’re likely not going to be impacted, at least initially. As far as the resources that have been made available, the universities have basically been left to their own devices, just like many supporting industries have like biotech and heavy construction for example. The only data that’s out there is data and information being provided by either the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment through Katie Arrington’s office, or potentially through the CMMC Accreditation Board’s town halls that they’re running from an official standpoint. Now, you have lots of people out there talking about unofficial takes on CMMC and information about CMMC. Many companies run those kinds of webinars and such as well. But obviously, they don’t speak for the government; they’re basically interpreting what the government is telling everyone and providing guidance to customers based on that interpretation.

One datapoint that’s a fairly safe assumption is universities that do any sort of work with the DoD will need to be CMMC Level 3 because their role in the DIB is largely data driven and often addressing sensitive technical subject matters.

For higher education institutions and universities, federally funded research and development centers, and university-affiliated research centers, how will holding, storing, and processing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) affect them on their CMMC compliance journey?

If you have CUI, and subsets of that, like ITAR and EAR content, and you’re pursuing these DoD research contracts or grants, you’re going to be required to meet CMMC Level 3. That is going to be a requirement for them to be able to manage the contracts with that kind of data. If you are, then you’re going to have this requirement. That’s why so many of the large universities already have been working towards compliance with DFARS 7012.

Another thing worth pointing out is the data residency and access requirements associated with CUI. CUI and DFARS 7012 requirements necessitate organizations use FedRAMP Moderate accredited cloud systems and need to be aware of specific CUI types that prohibit access from foreign nationals, including faculty and students.

So will the federal government reimburse institutions for the cost of achieving CMMC Level 3 compliance?

There’s not going to be any direct reimbursement. There has been talk — and there have been some trial balloons floated — about things like tax incentives. But that is all in the very, very early stages. There has also been talk about the ability for institutions to charge back directly to a contract for certain pieces of it or including it as an expense in their rates. But no, there’s not any kind of direct reimbursement that’s going to come from the government for this.

What’s the timeframe that these higher education institutions need to be CMMC compliant? Is it the same as the rest of the DIB?

It is the same as industry. It depends on where the university is in their pursuit of these contracts. If they have contracts that are coming up for rebid in the near term, like 2021 or 2022, or new contracts that they are pursuing in that timeframe, then they need to be preparing for a CMMC assessment now, because it’s going to take, in most cases, a minimum of six to nine months for an organization to be able to get there. That’s an aggressive timeline. Most companies, it’s taking longer than that to close up and get everything knocked out for CMMC Level 3. Universities also face a disadvantage because awareness of these requirements has been far lower in academia and compliance initiatives in academia take multiple departments and colleges to make a determination of budgeting and a resolution. It’s very common to have the office of the CSO/CISO, office of the CTO, one or more department/college heads, and respective IT Directors from those colleges all in the decision making process.

What solution sets can higher education and research institutions leverage in achieving CMMC Level 3 compliance?

It’s pretty much the same solution set that a commercial company has but with the unique scenario that likely the whole university will not be using the same infrastructure or solutions. It’s often cost prohibitive to secure every information system across the enterprise to CMMC Level 3. Universities often choose to create a new ‘green-field’ environment for CMMC and users/data tied to DoD contracts.

As far as approach, you can always try it on premises. If you want to do an on premises implementation, that’s very challenging, there’s lots of software involved, and it’s not a solution most companies are going with these days. The majority of companies are going with cloud-based solutions, because they are more comprehensive and easier to deploy and easier to maintain long term. So from a cloud standpoint, some of the common platforms that we see are deployments of Amazon Web Services, GovCloud, or Microsoft Azure Government from an IaaS standpoint. That’s pretty common. If you’re looking for a SaaS based solution for things like email and file collaboration, Office 365 is a widely adopted throughout the DIB and higher ed. specifically Office 365 GCC High. If they are looking to handle data that’s not export controlled, that maybe is only CUI, then they might be able to deploy on the Microsoft Office 365 GCC, instead of GCC High. It really just depends on the kind of data that they’re going to specifically be dealing with.

One solution that a lot of universities seem to be moving toward is a deployment of Windows Virtual Desktop, which basically builds out an enclave within their Azure Government or their Office 365 environment that allows a user to use a university furnished laptop — which is not necessarily controlled — to connect to the research environment that is secured to CMMC Level 3. Faculty and students can do work in that enclave on a secured platform without having to impact the configuration of their existing laptop. That’s a solution that universities really like, because they’re able to control the boundary of where CUI flows, and control the access to that information through the Azure environment. That allows a lot of flexibility for the university, but also a high level of security.

Can a cloud solution also help higher education institutions get around the challenge of staff that can’t be cleared for the environment?

It can help. It doesn’t completely alleviate the need, because someone still has to manage the platform. While the infrastructure might be managed by Microsoft or Amazon, the data, the data access and the endpoints still have to be managed by the university. What can help the university with that is a managed services provider. Essentially, the university just uses the environment, while the managed services provider maintains the environment for them. So that is how you can get around having to have the U.S. person situation handled on staff. And then you ensure that only appropriate individuals have access to the content in the Gov cloud infrastructure.

What should universities and institutions be doing to prepare for upcoming assessments this year and next year?

The first thing is start building the technical infrastructure that you need. If you haven’t made progress toward building out the technical infrastructure, that should be one of the first things that you to do. Once you have met NIST 800-171 requirements under DFARS 7012, then look to meet the 20 additional practices found in CMMC Level 3. That would be the next step. And then you have the requirements, from a policy/process/procedure standpoint, and maturity level processes that CMMC brings to the table as well. So it’s really a progression of activities. Some of them are technical in nature, some of them are documentation and process related. But all of that has to come together before you can go get a CMMC assessment through a C3PAO to officially get a certification.