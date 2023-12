Cory Everington is Director of Bluestone Analytics, a CACI International Inc subsidiary. CACI is an international provider of expertise and technology serving defense, intelligence, and federal civilian government customers. Bluestone Analytics, a CACI company, is the established leader in dark web exploitation and analysis.

Ms. Everington leads a team of analysts, data scientists, data engineers, and collection specialists and is responsible for overseeing the development of CACI’s DarkBlue and DarkPursuit technologies. Her team leverages data-driven decision making to build technologies ahead of need for their customers in the defense, intelligence, and law enforcement communities.

She joined Bluestone Analytics in 2016 as a machine learning architect, developing explainable artifical intelligence (AI) models to support data enrichment for their software-as-a-service platform, DarkBlue. Since then, she has held numerous roles of increasing authority, leading teams and aligning strategy for data and AI to the increasing demands for OSINT tools.

Prior to her role at Bluestone Analytics, Ms. Everington served as a data scientist at Elder Research, a consulting firm that specializes in solving unique problems in a variety of industries. In her consulting role, she worked on projects as diverse as data pipelining for a sensor analytics, anomaly and fraud detection in pharmaceuticals, and text mining in Insurance. Before that, she worked as a lab manager in a genetic services lab, where she gained an appreciation for experimental design, working with Deep Sequencing Technologies.

Ms. Everington has a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master of Science degree in biology from the University of North Carolina and a Master of Science degree in analytics from North Carolina State University.