IG: Former asst. AG used government computer to watch pornography

September 2, 2019 10:00 am
 
  • A new report from the Justice Department’s inspector general announced the findings of an investigation into a former deputy assistant attorney general who watched porn on their government computer, then lied about it. The report did not name the deputy but said they resigned before the investigation concluded, and no charges were filed. (Department of Justice Office of Inspector General)
  • The Transportation Security Administration announced two new additions to its Surface Transportation Security Advisory Committee. TSA picked Thomas Farmer and Polly Hanson to serve as chair and vice chair of the committee, respectively. The STSAC advises the TSA Administrator on surface transportation security matters.
  • After 30 years with the Office of Management and Budget, its senior energy analyst, Cyndi Vallina, is retiring. E&E News reported Vallina has held the job since 1988, and she helped shape virtually every executive order on sustainability since the George H.W. Bush administration. (E&E News)

