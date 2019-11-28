Congresswoman sues Commerce, DOJ over citizenship question on 2020 Census

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

For her first official act as chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) has filed a lawsuit against the Justice and Commerce departments. She wants the agencies to release documents regarding the Trump administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. (House Oversight and Reform Committee)

The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy wants suggestions on how to get the most out of federal research projects. In a request for information, OSTP asked for ideas that federal agencies can use to to maximize the quality and effectiveness of the American research environment. (Federal Register)

A new assistant director of field operations was appointed at Customs and Border Protection’s New Orleans field office. Terrence Hudson is an Air Force veteran who has worked for CBP for 23 years. He’ll be overseeing all federal enforcement activities within the New Orleans Area of Responsibility, which encompasses 18 ports of entry. (Customs and Border Protection)

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.