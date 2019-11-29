Education Dept. investigating two universities’ relationships with foreign governments

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Two prominent universities are being investigated by the Education Department for their relationships with foreign governments. The agency sent letters to the University of Maryland and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, asking if either school fully reported all contracts with and gifts from other governments. (Federal Register)

A policy update from the Justice Department addresses when federal law enforcement agencies can and cannot use drone technology. The policy permits using the technology only in connection with properly authorized investigations and activities. It also requires compliance with the Constitution and all applicable laws and regulations. (Department of Justice)

Catherine Marsh, former deputy director of intelligence for the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, has rejoined the agency to serve as its director. Marsh’s last stint at IARPA went from 2013 to 2015. She’s also held several scientific positions within CIA’s Directorate of Science & Technology. (Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity)

