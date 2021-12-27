POTUS places order with radiation-hardened microelectronics companies

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The Pentagon is looking to make new investments in what it said are key domestic suppliers. President Joe Biden signed off on a Defense Production Act order last week authorizing new funding for radiation-hardened microelectronics companies. Biden also signed a separate DPA authorization allowing for investments in the U.S. submarine industrial base. DoD said there is an increased demand for hardened microelectronics to put in platforms like satellites and nuclear weapons. And it said the Navy needs to invest in key manufacturers to increase production of Virginia-class attack subs.

Lawmakers pressed for a new assessment of the Pentagon’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. This year’s defense authorization bill will require a report on the effect of CMMC on small businesses. The House and Senate have both passed the bill, and it awaits the President’s signature. The Pentagon’s revamped CMMC 2.0 program announced in November it will drop the requirement for most contractors to get a third-party assessment. But lawmakers still want more information on the training available to small businesses for assessment compliance, efforts to work with non-traditional companies, and the Pentagon’s plan for oversight of third-party assessors.

President Biden is deploying 1,000 more service members to support medical centers in the face of the omicron COVID-19 variant. The troops will include doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical personnel in hopes of alleviating stress on overburdened hospitals. About 1,000 other troops are already deployed around the nation to aid in COVID relief.