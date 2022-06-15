US Marshals Service may need some help managing all that seized crypto

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

Agencies have saved or avoided spending $552 billion after addressing recommendations from the Government Accountability Office. But after taking action on about three quarters of nearly 1,300 actions, agencies can still save billions of dollars more. GAO finds 94 ways that Congress and agencies can...

