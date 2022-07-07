Biden admin. wants more federal employees to qualify for student loan forgiveness

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

A new proposal from the Education Department aims to expand student loan relief programs for federal workers. The proposed regulations would alleviate student loan debt for public service workers who have met their commitments under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. It would also ensure...

READ MORE