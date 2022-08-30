Service members and their families have a new vaccine option

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Service members and their families now have a new option when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. The Defense Department is now offering Novavax as a preventative measure against coronavirus. The vaccine will join Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna as options for vaccinations at military treatment facilities. Those who are unvaccinated can indicate which of the...

