Hundreds of federal employees deployed to help with Hurricane Ian

The Biden administration is deploying at least 1,300 federal employees in response to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is leading a federal search and rescue with personnel from the Coast Guard, Defense Department and Interior Department. The Army Corps of Engineers has also...

