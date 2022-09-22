State Department looking to pay college students who speak fluent computer

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Postal Service is giving its supervisors, managers and postmasters a pay raise. In a memo, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said that all USPS Executive and Administrative Schedule employees and Pay Band Non-bargaining unit employees will receive a 3% increase, regardless of their current salary maximum. They’ll first see that pay increase in their October 14...

READ MORE