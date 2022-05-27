BLM workers elect to join federal employee union

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has fully reopened all its offices to employees. Those include its headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, Dallas, Denver, Detroit and San Jose. This marks the third phase of USPTO’s office reentry plan. The agency has also resumed some in-person events...

