Customs and Border Protection pledges to hire more women by 2030

Customs and Border Protection is pledging to increase the number of women in its ranks. CBP announced its commitment to the 30-by-30 initiative this week. The agency’s goal is to reach 30% of women in its recruit classes by 2030. CBP said it is the first agency in the Department of Homeland Security to join the...

