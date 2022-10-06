The Space Development Agency lands upon a new, permanent home

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

DoD’s Space Development Agency or SDA is now officially part of the U.S. Space Force. DoD created the agency three years ago. SDA has lived within the Pentagon’s research and engineering directorate since then, and has been busy creating constellations of small satellites to improve military communications and track missile threats, using a spiral development acquisition...

