National Archives digitizes hundreds of millions of pages for public access

Continuing an effort to make records more accessible to the public, the National Archives Catalog now contains more than 200 million digitized pages. The National Archives and Records Administration has a goal of reaching 500 million digitized pages by September 2026.

