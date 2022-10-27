Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

The Defense Department has prevailed for a second time in a long-running legal challenge to its plans to overhaul the military’s household goods moving system, paving the way, at least for now, to implement a multibillion dollar contract that could run for as long as a decade. The Court of Federal Claims on Thursday denied two separate protest lawsuits filed by losing bidders who’d challenged the up to $17.9 billion award to HomeSafe Alliance. The... READ MORE

The Defense Department has prevailed for a second time in a long-running legal challenge to its plans to overhaul the military’s household goods moving system, paving the way, at least for now, to implement a multibillion dollar contract that could run for as long as a decade.

The Court of Federal Claims on Thursday denied two separate protest lawsuits filed by losing bidders who’d challenged the up to $17.9 billion award to HomeSafe Alliance. The full decision is still under seal to allow time for parties in the case to argue portions of it should be redacted, but court records reflect Judge David A. Tapp ruled in favor of DoD and HomeSafe, and against the losing bidders, Connected Global Solutions, LLC (CGSL) and American Roll-on-Roll-Off Carrier Group (ARC).

The same two bidders had previously challenged the same contract in another bid protest before the Government Accountability Office. GAO ruled in March that the protests were without merit. Either bidder could still appeal Thursday’s decision to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit; neither company immediately answered queries Thursday evening asking if they planned to do so.

But at least for now, DoD intends to move forward to finally implement the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC), which has working its way through the contracting system and various bid protests for at least four years.

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command, told reporters in August that as long as the court ruled in the government’s favor by October, DoD would be able to start handing the military moving process over to HomeSafe in 2023 – though not in time for the peak summer moving season.

“We have learned that implementing major changes during peak season does not go well. So we’ll work with the contractor, work with their software, make sure all their subcontractors are lined up, but we will use the current system for peak season next year,” she told reporters during a media roundtable at the annual Air Force Association conference. “Then, come about October, we’ll start to integrate. And we’re integrating in such a way we’re sort of cutting off our [legacy] system very methodically.”

Van Ovost said she expected about 25% of the military’s total moves next October to be handled under the new system, in which HomeSafe will eventually serve as the single move manager for all household goods moves. Currently, DoD contracts with individual companies for each and every move, a methodology officials have said leads to poor quality control and an inability to manage capacity in the overall moving system.

The new contract should be fully implemented by the peak summer season of 2024, Van Ovost said, barring any further court challenges.

In a statement Thursday evening, Al Thompson, HomeSafe’s CEO, said the company was “extremely pleased with the court decision.

“Combining our HomeSafe Connect advanced digital solution and global program management expertise, we will transform and modernize the relocation experience for the members of our armed forces, Department of Defense civilians, and their families.”

This breaking news story will be updated.