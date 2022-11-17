The year-old $3 billion infrastructure law is actually leading to stuff being fixed

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Results are in on the Defense Department’s 2022 financial statement audit, and DoD remains the only federal agency that has yet to earn a clean opinion. The results aren’t surprising — Pentagon officials have previously said they don’t expect to pass an audit until at least 2028. But this year’s process showed very little progress toward...

