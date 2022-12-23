DHS IG finds Homeland Security not too secure on revoking credentials from former employees

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Department of Homeland Security has a certain amount of time to revoke the credentials of former employees and contractors once they separate from DHS. But an IG report indicates that requirement has been an abject failure. DHS did not revoke the Personal Identity Verification cards for more than 36,000 employees who left their jobs between...

