Social Security’s ‘Evil Twins’ are on House calendar for first time, for a possible first-ever vote

The Education Department didn’t need to look far to find its new chief information officer. Luis Lopez, who has been with the Education department since 2017, is the agency’s new CIO. He replaces Jason Gray, who moved to the U.S. Agency for International Development in August to be its CIO. Lopez joined Education five years ago...

