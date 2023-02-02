Navy wants local help figuring out what to do with a now closed facility

All National Science Foundation employees on an excepted service pay scale will receive a 4.6% average pay raise for 2023. NSF leadership announced the update in an email to staff, after previously making plans to implement a 1% raise for upper level employees in that pay scale. NSF said they’ll consider other options to correct pay differentiation issues among separate pay scales at the agency. General Schedule employees at NSF received the 4.6% raise,...

