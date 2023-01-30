GOP bill to return feds to the office slated for House floor vote

A bill that would return much the federal workforce to in-office work arrangements is set for a House floor vote this week. The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems — or “SHOW UP” — Act would return all currently teleworking federal employees who were working in the office prior to the pandemic, back to their former work locations. The bill so far has 20 Republican cosponsors. House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.),... READ MORE

A bill that would return much the federal workforce to in-office work arrangements is set for a House floor vote this week.

The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems — or “SHOW UP” — Act would return all currently teleworking federal employees who were working in the office prior to the pandemic, back to their former work locations. The bill so far has 20 Republican cosponsors.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), who introduced the SHOW UP Act on Jan. 11, said the bill wouldn’t fully eliminate telework for federal employees, but it would largely reduce it.

“We’re not saying nobody can telework,” Comer said during a Jan. 30 press conference. “There’s always going to be workers that telework, for various reasons … We just want those levels back to what they were before COVID.”

The bill has a relatively low chance of being enacted, given that Democrats are largely in favor of expanded telework for federal employees, and still hold the majority in the Senate. But Comer’s legislation may reveal some of the priorities of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee this Congress.

The high costs of federal leases in Washington, D.C. is a major driver for returning federal employees to their offices, according to Comer. He noted that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has pushed for agencies to either return employees to federal office spaces, or otherwise give up their D.C. leases.

“If we’re not going to use those buildings for federal workers, then the federal government may look at doing something different with those buildings,” Comer said. “I don’t think we need to sit on very expensive buildings, if we’re not going to have federal workers who are coming to work.”

Comer has also pointed to “cumbersome” backlogs and delays at agencies such as the IRS, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs, as a major reason for feds to return to in-person office spaces.

“We believe that there are a lot of federal employees that have taken advantage of the situation,” Comer said.

In contrast, many Democrats, such as Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), have argued that telework is a critical tool to improve federal workforce recruitment and retention — something that has been a longstanding challenge in the public sector.

“The SHOW UP Act is a backwards-looking piece of legislation that will leave the federal government less competitive with the private sector, less able to recruit the next generation of talent and less equipped to handle future public health emergencies,” Connolly said in an email to Federal News Network, adding that the legislation would “drag us back to a 2019 understanding of American workers and their productivity.”

Connolly, along with Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.) introduced the Telework Metrics and Cost Savings Act last Congress — a bill that would task agencies with gathering data on the benefits of telework for the federal workforce. The congressmen noted that telework and reducing the physical federal footprint, would also lead to cost savings for the federal government.

Some federal unions and advocacy organizations were quick to criticize the SHOW UP Act after its introduction. The American Federation of Government Employees urged House leaders to first review the bill in the Oversight Committee, instead of pushing it to a floor vote.

“The bill would actually compel agencies to revoke provisions of existing collective bargaining agreements that were negotiated after the beginning of the pandemic, which provide telework and remote work arrangements that all sides have agreed to and that agencies have viewed as benefitting their missions,” AFGE Legislative Director Julie Tippens said in a Jan. 30 letter to House Rules Committee leaders. “To revoke these arrangements with 30 days’ notice, as the bill requires, would cause a significant disruption to current agency operations and likely harm productivity.”

The bill has also gained attention on social media, including on multiple Reddit threads. Many users voiced concerns about Republicans’ introduction of the SHOW UP Act, saying it could cause problems for agencies when it comes to recruitment and retention.

“They don’t seem to understand that the workers who don’t want to work in the office will just leave to find a private company who allows them to stay home,” one Reddit user wrote.

The House plans to vote on the SHOW UP Act this week.