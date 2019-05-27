Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Innovation in the federal government

May 27, 2019 7:13 am
 
1 min read
18 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Everybody wants slow-moving federal IT to take advantage of rapidly changing new technology. Unlike the commercial sector, govies have security and acquisition constraints. The solution proffered by our guests — an accelerator based in Washington, D.C., that helps both the commercial sector reach federal candidates and assisting federal leaders to learn about new technology.

Meagan Metzger is the founder and CEO while Nate Ashton is the director of Accelerator Programs at Dcode. They joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss innovation and the federal government.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Head shots of Metzger and Ashton
Meagan Metzger & Nate Ashton, Dcode

From the company perspective, Dcode puts together cohorts of companies focused on a specific area. For example, five popular categories are space, health IT, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The idea is to get a small group involved for three months. After being “coached up,” they can have a better chance at serving the federal information technology market.

From the federal perspective, Dcode helps technology folks try to make sense of the wide variety of products and services being offered. It is a full-time job just trying to learn about the plethora of new technology being offered today. Beyond that, if an agency selects a product that can help, how do they move forward and bring new tech into the government successfully.

Dcode has had some success in this endeavor. They have assisted 70 tech companies and dozens of government organizations. Further, Dcode has driven 52 implementations of new tech solutions and over $65 million in government contracts.

Perhaps this is the model for a public-private partnership.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Automation Cloud Computing Contracting Cybersecurity Dcode Digital Government Federal Tech Talk innovation Internet of Things IT Modernization John Gilroy Meagan Metzger Nate Ashton Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.