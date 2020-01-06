Using space & satellites to keep the nation safe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When you pick up a phone and look for an address you are tapping into information from a satellite. There are much more serious implications for the federal government. Increasingly, every federal agency is impacted by data from satellites. Up until the last few years, federal information technology professionals assumed there was a limited number of satellites in the vastness of space. Well, time to reconsider.

In fact, there is so much going on in the space community that there is a new trending phrase: “New Space.” This is evidenced by the front page reports of launches by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Dave Dzaran is the CEO of Centauri and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss space and satellites. Yes, the company is named after the constellation Alpha Centauri, the closest planetary system to earth. Dzaran takes his 20 years in the Air Force added to his commercial space activities to give you an overview of many of the important topics you should be aware of. The interview gives practical tips on understanding space, cyber, defense and intelligence.

Believe it or not, space is now considered a be a contested area. We see proposals from Congress forming what will be known as the Space Corps. They will be dealing with Space Situational Awareness, interference, and the impact of space debris on future launches.

Dzaran mentions that newly formed Information Sharing and Intelligence Center dedicated to space. This group is located in Colorado Springs and is proof that advanced in launch capability and satellites can carry cybersecurity risks as well.

