Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Artificial intelligence: “It gives you possibilities”

March 2, 2020 7:44 am
 
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy spoke with Daniel Serfaty, chairman and CEO, and his colleague, Jared Freeman, chief scientist at Aptima, Inc.

They demonstrated some practical applications of artificial intelligence.

Serfaty has been involved in the world of AI for decades, while Freeman has a PhD. in Human Learning and Cognition, making him a perfect choice for understanding how AI can work in teams. It is no wonder that Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency uses Aptima to help them with solving complicated problems.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Head shots of Serfaty and Freeman
Daniel Serfaty and Jared Freeman, Aptima

By now, most federal information technologies have heard about AI, but have seen precious little of it in use.  Many have read about large data stores and machine learning mining many data sets, but the final product, AI, is elusive.

About halfway through the interview, Gilroy met the surprise guest, “Charlie,” who joined by phone. Charlie was listening to the conversation and responded to questions. The plot twist: She lives in the cloud as an artificial intelligence initiative.

There are the normal connectivity glitches and delays through the Internet, but in one segment Charlie responded to a question and directed her own question to Freeman.

Years ago there was a television commercial about the American Express credit card. The tag line was, “It gives you possibilities.” Artificial intelligence can’t do everything, but it can be used to help humans overcome the deluge of data that is everywhere, to help you do your job better and faster, or learn precisely what you need to know and not what you already know.  It gives you possibilities.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Aptima Artificial Intelligence Big Data Cloud Computing Daniel Serfaty Digital Government Federal Tech Talk Internet of Things IT Modernization Jared Freeman John Gilroy Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War