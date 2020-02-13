<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews Mark McIntyre, chief security adviser, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft. McIntyre has worked for the federal government and has traveled the world for Microsoft, and shares with us some of his insights on cybersecurity and large federal systems.

The discussion ranged from observations about micro segmenting networks to software defined perimeters. McIntyre is a well-respected subject matter expert who can apply keen insight into these topics.

He brought to light some aspects of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) initiative at the Department of Defense. Some view the CMMC as not just another checklist. In fact, it should be part of a flexible, adaptable method to change with future cyber-attacks. It’s move away from self-attestation means that federal suppliers will have to be more rigorous with adherence to standards.

McIntyre gave some opinions on the Trusted Internet Connection and its evolution. But what is connected to the system? One topic that few mention is the state of the device you are using to access a network – device health. Digital identity is a concern in commercial enterprise systems, McIntyre takes his federal experience and shows listeners how to apply identity management from a secure perspective.

