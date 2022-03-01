Innovations at the Edge: Motorola Solutions

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Everyone reading this has heard of the 90-year-old brand, Motorola. Motorola Solutions provides mission critical communications for many federal agencies. This is especially true for agencies whose mission includes activities at the edge.

Joe Balchune is the vice president and general manager of Federal Markets at Motorola, and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to explain what Motorola Solutions means to the federal audience.

Today’s federal technology professional recognizes the benefits of moving to the cloud. This includes on demand self-service, rapid elasticity, and resource pooling. The differentiator for Motorola Solutions is its ability to integrate with cloud services to provide communication to any device on any network.

During the interview, Balchune compares traditional Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks and Long Term Networks (LTE). Years of experience allows his company to leverage the cloud for improved public safety, law enforcement, and national defense.

One example he gave is the ability to incorporate car mounted video and even body mounted video into a network solution that provides the maximum in visibility possible.