Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Here in February of 2022, we have seen a sea change in the world of software development and the Defense Department. Perhaps it is because John Sherman was confirmed as the chief information officer, or it was the phase of the moon. No matter the cause, we have seen solid changes in the way Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is structured as well as a statement from Kathleen Hicks on software modernization.

It looks like DoD is all in on improving its software development process. The document includes carefully worded phrases like, “reasonable number of service providers,” and “disparate cloud portfolio.”

Vimesh Patel is the chief technology advisor for WWT. He joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss the challenges of software modernization for the federal government. Patel has decades of experience working for an intelligence agency and he applies that background to understand these challenges.

During the interview, he looks at all these newsworthy events and puts them in perspective. He examines topics like Zero Trust, artificial intelligence, and incorporating testing into software development.

This means if the person is sitting at a desk in the Pentagon or the field. Patel suggests that all this effort in streamlining technology, automation, and leveraging technology serves one purpose only: To improve service to the warfighter.