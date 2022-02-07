On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Tech Talk

Quantum computing & federal IT

February 7, 2022 5:53 pm
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy speaks with Duncan Jones, head of Cybersecurity, and Tom Benjamin, president at Cambridge Quantum North America. They will discuss quantum computing and federal information technology.

There seems to be much interest in this topic in the federal government. In fact, in 2018 the federal government launched the National Quantum Initiative. The Department of Energy is investing $63 million in quantum computing.

(L-R) Duncan Jones, Tom Benjamin, Cambridge Quantum North America

It is not just the brainiacs at Los Alamos and Livermore Laboratory. On Dec. 7, 2021, in a survey of 104 federal respondents, 76% believe modern technologies will break standard encryption. Further, 57% believe it will happen in the next two years. Experts suggest that quantum technology will enable this breakthrough.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The hardest part is trying to get an understanding of quantum computing. Jones gives an overview. He posits classical computing operates in the binary world off ones and zeros. The answers fall neatly into one bucket or another. Quantum theory postulates multiple results.

Benjamin suggests that quantum knowledge can be applied to concepts beyond cryptography. The three accepted areas are communications, computing, and metrology. He also points out that understanding massive data sets can assist in FEMA structuring a response. When it comes to accurate timing, quantum can assist in making the timing precise for communications in satellites.

The federal government understands the impact quantum will have, and companies like Cambridge can provide solutions that can be evaluated today.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Automation Big Data Cambridge Quantum Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Duncan Jones Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization John Gilroy quantum computing Quantum Cryptography Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group Tom Benjamin

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia