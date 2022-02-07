Quantum computing & federal IT

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy speaks with Duncan Jones, head of Cybersecurity, and Tom Benjamin, president at Cambridge Quantum North America. They will discuss quantum computing and federal information technology.

There seems to be much interest in this topic in the federal government. In fact, in 2018 the federal government launched the National Quantum Initiative. The Department of Energy is investing $63 million in quantum computing.

It is not just the brainiacs at Los Alamos and Livermore Laboratory. On Dec. 7, 2021, in a survey of 104 federal respondents, 76% believe modern technologies will break standard encryption. Further, 57% believe it will happen in the next two years. Experts suggest that quantum technology will enable this breakthrough.

The hardest part is trying to get an understanding of quantum computing. Jones gives an overview. He posits classical computing operates in the binary world off ones and zeros. The answers fall neatly into one bucket or another. Quantum theory postulates multiple results.

Benjamin suggests that quantum knowledge can be applied to concepts beyond cryptography. The three accepted areas are communications, computing, and metrology. He also points out that understanding massive data sets can assist in FEMA structuring a response. When it comes to accurate timing, quantum can assist in making the timing precise for communications in satellites.

The federal government understands the impact quantum will have, and companies like Cambridge can provide solutions that can be evaluated today.